Donut's Money Pit Miata Goes Widebody in Awesome Digital Makeover

"Does more expensive means more better?" Wait, that's the wrong show. In any case, Donut is taking a month-long break, and we needed our fix of Miata content, so we went online and found this awesome rendering.
Matthew Parsons took it upon himself to make the famous internet project car even better. It's a little predictable, but very well executed. Like many NA MX-5 project cars (in the real world), this rendering goes full race car.
This includes many aero parts, such as the ducktail, splitter, skirts, diffuser, and special hood. Taking hints from the world of Hoonigan, it's also got a nice roll cage, some carbon inserts, and drilled out bumpers.
"As a big fan of the show, watching the car being gradually built up generated a lot of inspiration for me to do a 1st gen Miata/Mx-5 "build" of my own," the artist states about his little project, which he believes will be the final look of the Money Pit Miata.
We kind of agree with him on that. During the series, which started in February, the charismatic new presenter Zach used his skills with a wrench to teach us about the potential pitfalls of a first-time project car.
Some of the episodes were real eye-openers. For example, we learned that in some cases, adding an airbox or a cold air intake might actually hurt performance. Some of the most popular mods out there aren't actually worth it, as they don't make the car faster. And if you plan to do autocross, definitely avoid those cheap roll cages.
After spending about $9,500 on parts, the Miata was actually slower around a track and broke down. That alone has to be the most "race car" thing ever. However, financial ruin isn't going to stop you from slipping on some expensive fender flairs, right? And who cares if the coilovers are too low for daily use?
This includes many aero parts, such as the ducktail, splitter, skirts, diffuser, and special hood. Taking hints from the world of Hoonigan, it's also got a nice roll cage, some carbon inserts, and drilled out bumpers.
"As a big fan of the show, watching the car being gradually built up generated a lot of inspiration for me to do a 1st gen Miata/Mx-5 "build" of my own," the artist states about his little project, which he believes will be the final look of the Money Pit Miata.
We kind of agree with him on that. During the series, which started in February, the charismatic new presenter Zach used his skills with a wrench to teach us about the potential pitfalls of a first-time project car.
Some of the episodes were real eye-openers. For example, we learned that in some cases, adding an airbox or a cold air intake might actually hurt performance. Some of the most popular mods out there aren't actually worth it, as they don't make the car faster. And if you plan to do autocross, definitely avoid those cheap roll cages.
After spending about $9,500 on parts, the Miata was actually slower around a track and broke down. That alone has to be the most "race car" thing ever. However, financial ruin isn't going to stop you from slipping on some expensive fender flairs, right? And who cares if the coilovers are too low for daily use?