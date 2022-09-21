Maxfind's Glider G5 Pro Claims To Be the Best Dual Motors E-Scooter for Adults

Maxfind is anything but modest when describing its Glider G5 Pro electric scooter, touting it as the best dual motors one on the market, ready to smash all roads.
In a global context that seems to embrace the micromobility revolution, you can never have too many e-scooters to choose from. So here’s another one to put on your list. The Chinese-made Glider G5 from Maxfind is advertised as the “fastest commuting all-star electric scooter for adults”. It boasts a clean and ergonomic design meant to deliver a comfortable riding experience, while also hitting competitive speeds.
The Glider G5 is available in two versions: the standard one that comes with a single motor and the Pro version, which packs a dual motor and can reach higher speeds. I’m going to focus on the latter, as it is obviously the most impressive of the two.
Both scooters have a folding design and measure 44” (112 cm) in length, 8.3” (21 cm) in width, and 44.5” (113 cm) in height when unfolded. They feature a triangular frame design, which makes the wheelers both light and strong, tipping the scales at 40 lb/18 kg (the standard version) and 44 lb/20 kg (the Pro). The Glider G5 series uses aircraft-grade aluminum alloy materials, offers three braking types (electronic, fender brake, and via the mechanical disc), and packs 10” (255 mm) wheels. You’ve also got a throttle, a touch display, and LED lights. There's also a feature-rich dedicated app.
A fast-swap battery pack offers 19 miles (30 km) of range, but you can also opt for the long-range version, which boosts that range to 38 miles (61 km).
As for the motor on the Glide G5, it is a 750W one, but you get double the power if you opt for the dual motor G5 Pro. With a maximum torque of 16 Nm, the motor allows you to reach a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph), with three riding modes available. The Pro version can climb 35 percent slopes, while the standard version can only handle 25 percent hills.
Maxfind sells its Glider G5 Pro for $1,858, while the standard version is priced at $1,558. However, the scooter will launch soon on Indiegogo (although we don’t know the date yet, but we'll keep you posted) and you can benefit from early bird prices.
The Glider G5 is available in two versions: the standard one that comes with a single motor and the Pro version, which packs a dual motor and can reach higher speeds. I’m going to focus on the latter, as it is obviously the most impressive of the two.
Both scooters have a folding design and measure 44” (112 cm) in length, 8.3” (21 cm) in width, and 44.5” (113 cm) in height when unfolded. They feature a triangular frame design, which makes the wheelers both light and strong, tipping the scales at 40 lb/18 kg (the standard version) and 44 lb/20 kg (the Pro). The Glider G5 series uses aircraft-grade aluminum alloy materials, offers three braking types (electronic, fender brake, and via the mechanical disc), and packs 10” (255 mm) wheels. You’ve also got a throttle, a touch display, and LED lights. There's also a feature-rich dedicated app.
A fast-swap battery pack offers 19 miles (30 km) of range, but you can also opt for the long-range version, which boosts that range to 38 miles (61 km).
As for the motor on the Glide G5, it is a 750W one, but you get double the power if you opt for the dual motor G5 Pro. With a maximum torque of 16 Nm, the motor allows you to reach a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph), with three riding modes available. The Pro version can climb 35 percent slopes, while the standard version can only handle 25 percent hills.
Maxfind sells its Glider G5 Pro for $1,858, while the standard version is priced at $1,558. However, the scooter will launch soon on Indiegogo (although we don’t know the date yet, but we'll keep you posted) and you can benefit from early bird prices.