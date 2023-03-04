Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Were on Turbulent Lufthansa Flight

A Lufthansa passenger plane suffered severe turbulence 37,000 feet above Tennessee a couple of days ago. Actor Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, his wife, were also aboard the flight.
The plane departed from Austin, TX, towards Frankfurt, Germany. The Lufthansa Flight 469 experienced severe turbulences above Tennessee. After passing through a storm, it was forced to land at Virginia's Dulles International Airport at 9:10 p.m. Seven people were taken to the hospital following the incident.
Flight Aware shows that the Airbus A330-300 dropped about 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) over 10 minutes and, at one point, it plunged 1,000 ft (305 m) in just one minute.
Camila Alves McConaughey revealed she and the Academy Award-winning actor were also on board the flight that experienced the brief free fall. Alves posted a short clip on her social media account from her seat, showing the aftermath of the turbulence, with food and other items dropped all over the aisle.
She didn't add glimpses of the people around her "to respect their privacy," but added that it was "chaos." Alves wrote that "everything was flying everywhere."
The lengthy message added that the airline provided accommodation and that "Matthew and I made it to the bar with one minute before closing," relaxed, slept, and got on a new flight the next day.
Other passengers hopped online to share their experience of the scary incident. According to one passenger (see below), the people who got injured were the ones who didn't have the seat belts fastened. The same person added that the turbulence "came as a surprise, without the seat belt sign on."
Many passengers were during their dinner service, which ended up flying all over the place. One passenger described the scene to ABC News as if "a food fight had erupted the plane." The same passenger associated the incident with a "Final Destination situation."
There were no fatalities, luckily. The airplane managed to land without any issues once it passed through the turbulence.
Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila, also made it to their destination two days later than they expected, but they did so unscathed.
With a joined net worth of around $165 million, it's refreshing to see that the famous couple opted to travel on a commercial flight instead of chartering a private jet to take them to their destination. Especially after their first experience.
Flight Aware shows that the Airbus A330-300 dropped about 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) over 10 minutes and, at one point, it plunged 1,000 ft (305 m) in just one minute.
Camila Alves McConaughey revealed she and the Academy Award-winning actor were also on board the flight that experienced the brief free fall. Alves posted a short clip on her social media account from her seat, showing the aftermath of the turbulence, with food and other items dropped all over the aisle.
She didn't add glimpses of the people around her "to respect their privacy," but added that it was "chaos." Alves wrote that "everything was flying everywhere."
The lengthy message added that the airline provided accommodation and that "Matthew and I made it to the bar with one minute before closing," relaxed, slept, and got on a new flight the next day.
Other passengers hopped online to share their experience of the scary incident. According to one passenger (see below), the people who got injured were the ones who didn't have the seat belts fastened. The same person added that the turbulence "came as a surprise, without the seat belt sign on."
Many passengers were during their dinner service, which ended up flying all over the place. One passenger described the scene to ABC News as if "a food fight had erupted the plane." The same passenger associated the incident with a "Final Destination situation."
There were no fatalities, luckily. The airplane managed to land without any issues once it passed through the turbulence.
Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila, also made it to their destination two days later than they expected, but they did so unscathed.
With a joined net worth of around $165 million, it's refreshing to see that the famous couple opted to travel on a commercial flight instead of chartering a private jet to take them to their destination. Especially after their first experience.
Due to many news outlets asking for permission to use this picture my wife texted me and said everyone is permitted to use the pictures and this small video you may reach her on whatsapp at +1 (254) 423?6927 pic.twitter.com/2lJNFPYwFT— Stryker Fadhel (@ModerMuna) March 2, 2023