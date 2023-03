Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Were on Turbulent Lufthansa Flight

Photo: Instagram / Camila Alves McConaughey

ABC

Due to many news outlets asking for permission to use this picture my wife texted me and said everyone is permitted to use the pictures and this small video you may reach her on whatsapp at +1 (254) 423?6927 pic.twitter.com/2lJNFPYwFT — Stryker Fadhel (@ModerMuna) March 2, 2023

The plane departed from Austin, TX, towards Frankfurt, Germany. The Lufthansa Flight 469 experienced severe turbulences above Tennessee. After passing through a storm, it was forced to land at Virginia's Dulles International Airport at 9:10 p.m. Seven people were taken to the hospital following the incident.Flight Aware shows that the Airbus A330-300 dropped about 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) over 10 minutes and, at one point, it plunged 1,000 ft (305 m) in just one minute.Camila Alves McConaughey revealed she and the Academy Award-winning actor were also on board the flight that experienced the brief free fall. Alves posted a short clip on her social media account from her seat, showing the aftermath of the turbulence, with food and other items dropped all over the aisle.She didn't add glimpses of the people around her "to respect their privacy," but added that it was "chaos." Alves wrote that "everything was flying everywhere."The lengthy message added that the airline provided accommodation and that "Matthew and I made it to the bar with one minute before closing," relaxed, slept, and got on a new flight the next day.Alves gave a new update on their rescheduled flight and, unfortunately, it got off to a rocky start, too. According to the designer, the new flight also experienced turbulence. “Just my luck. After last night, I just got on the rescheduled flight, and the pilot’s saying we have a 45-minute turbulence getting out of Washington [DC]. Just my luck. Wish me luck,” she said in a short video on her Instagram Story. They didn't have any issues, though.Other passengers hopped online to share their experience of the scary incident. According to one passenger (see below), the people who got injured were the ones who didn't have the seat belts fastened. The same person added that the turbulence "came as a surprise, without the seat belt sign on."Many passengers were during their dinner service, which ended up flying all over the place. One passenger described the scene toNews as if "a food fight had erupted the plane." The same passenger associated the incident with a "Final Destination situation."There were no fatalities, luckily. The airplane managed to land without any issues once it passed through the turbulence. Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila, also made it to their destination two days later than they expected, but they did so unscathed.With a joined net worth of around $165 million, it's refreshing to see that the famous couple opted to travel on a commercial flight instead of chartering a private jet to take them to their destination. Especially after their first experience.