Matt Farah Drives The Mustang Mach-E With Nearly 500 Horsepower

When Matt Farah was looking for a new daily driver, he nearly settled on a Tesla. Instead, he went for a Mustang Mach-E with around 350 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Now he's testing the full-fat GT Performance. His opinion might shock you.
Keep in mind that Matt owns a rear-wheel drive, extended range Mustang Mach-E Premium. So his model has smaller wheels, less power, totally different seats, and a completely different suspension.
All of those factors play a role in his opinion of the new GT Performance. Off the line, there's no doubt that the GT is faster. His launch sees the car clamoring for traction. Even from 35 miles per hour, it's capable of breaking the front tires loose.
Around corners, it's planted and allows for a much higher pace than one might imagine. That means that drivers "really really need to pay attention" to speeds as they approach corners.
If they don't, it's possible to enter far too fast. Of course, that's because the Mach-E GT Performance makes the same sound whether it's going 20 mph or 80 mph.
Thankfully, Matt reports that the Brembo brakes and the Pirelli P-Zero tires work well together to bring this pony to a stop. Farah does complain that the steering has some "video game" feeling to it, though. He says that it's much heavier than it needs to be.
The mag-ride suspension, though, makes the entire car more enjoyable he says. He stated that he'd add that to his personal car if it was possible. He'd also add the seats from the GT Performance. The stock seats are fairly slippery.
In the GT, they're far more bucket-oriented with bigger bolsters and a suede center section to keep riders in place. Having driven a Mach-E myself, I can concur. The stock seats aren't great.
Farah says that his perfect ride would be his car with the suspension and seats from the GT Performance.
He makes the point that for his type of driving, the added performance doesn't benefit him. Still, it's great to see that Ford is doing what it can to make this larger Mustang a proper part of the family.
