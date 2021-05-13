Massive Harley-Davidson Biker Bash Happening in Milwaukee on Labor Day Weekend

It’s been a hell of a year in more than one respect, one that besides turning the world upside down robbed us of pretty much all the things we enjoyed. For better or worse, things seem to be getting back on track, and as far as plans for the future are concerned, the enthusiasm is going through the roof. This week, it’s time for Harley-Davidson fans and riders to feel the hype of a brighter future.
That’s because it is now when the Milwaukee bike maker announced plans for what it calls “a celebration of all things Harley” that will be taking place in its home town on Labor Day weekend, at the beginning of September. Officially titled Hometown Rally, the (hopefully) massive event hopes to get countless people together for the first time in more than a year on the Harley grounds.
The events of the Hometown Rally will be centered around the Harley-Davidson Museum, and will include six surrounding Harley-Davidson dealerships. The main attraction should be the “party of the summer,” filled with live concerts on three consecutive nights, food-and-beverage sites, stunt exhibitions and skills demonstrations.
Harley motorcycle demos, free admission in the museum, and events and merchandise dedicated to HOG members will also be on site.
On the dealerships’ lot, those taking part will also be treated to other events and entertainment. The businesses included in the event are House of Harley-Davidson (Greenfield), Milwaukee Harley-Davidson (Milwaukee), Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (Thiensville), Uke’s Harley-Davidson (Kenosha), West Bend Harley-Davidson (West Bend) and Wisconsin Harley-Davidson (Oconomowoc).
The full details and schedules for the Rally have not yet been finalized, but the bike maker says it should have all figured out by the end of the summer. Until then, a special webpage was created where more details will be posted over the following months.
