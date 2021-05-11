Harley-Davidson Replacing Chrome With New Garage

If you are familiar with the Harley-Davidson Museum, then you must be aware of a tent structure there in Milwaukee called Chrome. The structure, designed with special events in mind, is enjoying its final days under the sun, as it will be replaced with a new one later this year.
On the same day Harley-Davidson announced it is spinning off the LiveWire nameplate into a brand of its own, the bike maker also revealed the birth of a new event space called Garage at the museum location. Slotted to begin construction later this summer, the venue is expected to be completed with the help of 1903 Events in the spring of next year.
The site will be an 8,200-square-foot (761-square-meter) construction located south of The Shop, and will feature floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the Menomonee River, five garage doors, and green spaces. Just like Chrome, it will be open to all wanting to celebrate an event on the Harley-Davidson grounds, from weddings to get-togethers of some other nature.
As for the true elephant in the room, the LiveWire brand, it was announced as a full all-electric motorcycle lineup. It will spawn the first-ever motorcycle in July this year, so that means Harley has been planning this for some time now. The Milwaukee company hasn't announced any details on this first bike yet.
Aside from its own bikes, the LiveWire brand will be gifted with anything such an endeavor needs to succeed, from a virtual headquarters (no physical one is planned), special locations at Harley dealers, and even dedicated showrooms that will pop up all over America, starting in California.
Very un-Harley-like, we’re also promised that whatever development comes out of the future lineup of bikes will be shared “to ensure an industry leading application in their respective core segments,” although we’re not specifically told exactly what that means.
The site will be an 8,200-square-foot (761-square-meter) construction located south of The Shop, and will feature floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the Menomonee River, five garage doors, and green spaces. Just like Chrome, it will be open to all wanting to celebrate an event on the Harley-Davidson grounds, from weddings to get-togethers of some other nature.
As for the true elephant in the room, the LiveWire brand, it was announced as a full all-electric motorcycle lineup. It will spawn the first-ever motorcycle in July this year, so that means Harley has been planning this for some time now. The Milwaukee company hasn't announced any details on this first bike yet.
Aside from its own bikes, the LiveWire brand will be gifted with anything such an endeavor needs to succeed, from a virtual headquarters (no physical one is planned), special locations at Harley dealers, and even dedicated showrooms that will pop up all over America, starting in California.
Very un-Harley-like, we’re also promised that whatever development comes out of the future lineup of bikes will be shared “to ensure an industry leading application in their respective core segments,” although we’re not specifically told exactly what that means.