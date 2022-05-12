Maserati Teaser Suggests MC20 Convertible May Be Coming This Month

Maserati has big plans when it comes to its supercar lineup, as the MC20 Coupe will be joined by the MC20 Convertible in less than two weeks from today – or so it appears anyway.
In a social media post, the trident brand has released three pictures of the sky, taken in different environments, with a short caption that says: “you will admire the sky in a new way on Wednesday, 25 May.” Thus, it is very likely a teaser for the upcoming open-top model.
It is definitely no surprise because Maserati released a few teaser pics late last year. A few months after, a prototype was spied playing in the snow, close to the Arctic Circle, wrapped in camo, so we have a good idea of what to expect in terms of visuals in addition to the biggest change, the folding roof mechanism, which is stowed away behind the seats at the push of a button.
To accommodate it, Maserati’s designers and engineers had to rework the rear decklid, and they also reinforced the chassis to compensate for the lack of a fixed structure on top of the cockpit. Besides these, the tester didn’t look that different at all, so you should expect the same styling front and rear and a sexy silhouette. Air vents might be integrated into the seats to blow hot air into the driver’s and passenger’s necks on a cold day, should they want to lower the roof.
Powering the 2023 Maserati MC20 Convertible will likely be the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, which pushes out 621 hp (630 ps / 463 kW) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque in the Coupe. The latter is capable of dealing with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 2.9 seconds and will run out of breath at 202 mph (325 kph). However, since the drop-top will be a bit heavier, it should be a hair slower too.
It is definitely no surprise because Maserati released a few teaser pics late last year. A few months after, a prototype was spied playing in the snow, close to the Arctic Circle, wrapped in camo, so we have a good idea of what to expect in terms of visuals in addition to the biggest change, the folding roof mechanism, which is stowed away behind the seats at the push of a button.
To accommodate it, Maserati’s designers and engineers had to rework the rear decklid, and they also reinforced the chassis to compensate for the lack of a fixed structure on top of the cockpit. Besides these, the tester didn’t look that different at all, so you should expect the same styling front and rear and a sexy silhouette. Air vents might be integrated into the seats to blow hot air into the driver’s and passenger’s necks on a cold day, should they want to lower the roof.
Powering the 2023 Maserati MC20 Convertible will likely be the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, which pushes out 621 hp (630 ps / 463 kW) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque in the Coupe. The latter is capable of dealing with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 2.9 seconds and will run out of breath at 202 mph (325 kph). However, since the drop-top will be a bit heavier, it should be a hair slower too.