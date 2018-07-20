Drone Footage Shows SpaceX Giant Net Testing on the Water

Mark Wahlberg is Opening His Own Chevrolet Dealership in Michigan

“The Wahlberg brand is all about Americana,” the Michigan car dealer says in the same press release. “Joining forces to sell and service Chevrolets with the magnetic draw of the Mark Wahlberg name allows us to do something special for the state of Ohio and the greater Columbus area.” Having made the transition from rapper and underwear model (you guys remember Marky Mark?) to solid action movie star and then to reputable actor, Wahlberg is looking for new ways to expand his brand. And he’s settled on cars, MLive reports.More specifically, he’s getting his own car dealership in Columbus, Michigan. To do that, he’s partnered with famous dealer and longtime friend Jay Feldman, and they will be selling Chevrolet vehicles.Wahlberg has already dabbed into the restaurant business, reality television and even golf, with all these endeavors crowned with success. So why stop here when it’s a proven thing that he can make money off anything if he slaps his famous name to it? He’s further expanding the brand, while continuing to do something he truly loves.“I am continuously looking for ways to innovate my brand and engage in businesses I am passionate about,” the actor explains in a press release. “I love cars and the chance to work with an experienced, proven dealer-operator like Jay and represent an iconic brand like Chevrolet inspired me to get involved.”The fact that Wahlberg is so relatable, both on and off screen, will be great news for business, Feldman chimes in. He is one of the largest dealers in the area, so he knows what he’s talking about.“The Wahlberg brand is all about Americana,” the Michigan car dealer says in the same press release. “Joining forces to sell and service Chevrolets with the magnetic draw of the Mark Wahlberg name allows us to do something special for the state of Ohio and the greater Columbus area.”