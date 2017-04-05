Michael Bay Says 14 More Transformers Stories Are In Development

This week, the latest film in the Transformers
franchise had its preview event, which was organized for a controlled group.
Michael Bay
, the director of the movie, explained that numerous stories from their list of possibilities had been cut during the development process for the current picture, called “The Last Knight.”
It will lay the foundation for the future of the series, which has the possibility of becoming a disturbingly long movie franchise.
As Yahoo Movies
reports, the director revealed that the writing team behind the franchise has 14 new “stories.” Evidently, not all 14 possible directions of the series will not be turned into movies, but some of them will.
Michael Bay refrained from supplying further details, and his appearance was not in person, but in the form of a pre-recorded segment that was played ahead of the 30 minutes of unfinished movie footage. We already know that it was shot in IMAX 3D with dedicated cameras, and the director promised to “keep 3D alive.”
Well, we can hope that those who watch Transformers in cinemas this year, as well as the viewers in future years, will develop an interest in cars. This is the best thing that can come out of films that feature automobiles as an essential part of their storyline, and as more than just a means of transportation for the main character.
Transformers: The Last Knight
features a cast that includes Anthony Hopkins, Mark Wahlberg, Peter Cullen, Tyrese Gibson, and Isabela Moner. We already know that the yellow-and-black Camaro known as Bumblebee will also be present in this representation of the franchise, if you happen to be a fan.
The Mercedes-AMG
GT-R also has a “role” in the motion picture
, as it was “hired” to play the role of Drift, previously cast to the Bugatti Veyron.
According to previous announcements, the premiere of the movie has been set for June 23, 2017.