autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Michael Bay Says 14 More Transformers Stories Are In Development

 
5 Apr 2017, 15:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This week, the latest film in the Transformers franchise had its preview event, which was organized for a controlled group.

Michael Bay, the director of the movie, explained that numerous stories from their list of possibilities had been cut during the development process for the current picture, called “The Last Knight.”

It will lay the foundation for the future of the series, which has the possibility of becoming a disturbingly long movie franchise.

As Yahoo Movies reports, the director revealed that the writing team behind the franchise has 14 new “stories.” Evidently, not all 14 possible directions of the series will not be turned into movies, but some of them will.

Michael Bay refrained from supplying further details, and his appearance was not in person, but in the form of a pre-recorded segment that was played ahead of the 30 minutes of unfinished movie footage. We already know that it was shot in IMAX 3D with dedicated cameras, and the director promised to “keep 3D alive.”

Well, we can hope that those who watch Transformers in cinemas this year, as well as the viewers in future years, will develop an interest in cars. This is the best thing that can come out of films that feature automobiles as an essential part of their storyline, and as more than just a means of transportation for the main character.

Transformers: The Last Knight features a cast that includes Anthony Hopkins, Mark Wahlberg, Peter Cullen, Tyrese Gibson, and Isabela Moner.  We already know that the yellow-and-black Camaro known as Bumblebee will also be present in this representation of the franchise, if you happen to be a fan.

The Mercedes-AMG GT-R also has a “role” in the motion picture, as it was “hired” to play the role of Drift, previously cast to the Bugatti Veyron.

According to previous announcements, the premiere of the movie has been set for June 23, 2017.
Transformers movies Chevrolet Michael Bay London franchise
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78