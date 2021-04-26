Manual 2021 BMW M3 Accelerating Down the Autobahn Is a Rare Sight

The Mars Multi-Purpose Building Is Striking, Inspired by the Red Planet

For the most part, performance cars all come with auto gearboxes, either of the DCT or conventional variety. But the BMW M3 stubbornly refuses to give up on its stick shift. 6 photos



YouTuber Automann-TV, known for his straightforward eye-catching car content, recently took this M3 down what we presume to be the Autobahn. Using a clutch pedal in a 473-horsepower sports sedan while traveling at such high speed is a bit unusual but cool.



So is the visual combo we see here. The outside of the car is painted copper color, making the sharp lines of this 2021 car stand out. The interior is perhaps the boldest out of any BMW right now, featuring bright orange trim, the carbon bucket seats, and plenty of other carbon trim. But right in the middle of this car is a gear shifter that looks unchanged from the E46 era.



If this color combination seems a tad familiar, you're not mistaken. The options of BMW Individual Zanzibar Metallic with the Kyalami Orange interior option belong to the 1-of-1 car ordered by AutoTopNL. The car certainly stands out.



Outside of a



BMW's commitment to the manual is only in the case of the basic M3 and M4 models. The ones that have the Competition pack with more power are automatically fitted with the 8-speed ZF auto. In Britain, they only offer the



