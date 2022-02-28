Mansory's China Blue Mercedes-AMG G 63 Looks Like It's Been Poked by a Smurf

Over-the-top conversions are quite common at Mansory, yet this Mercedes-AMG G 63 does not look that controversial compared to some of their previous projects.
This is not their first encounter with the punchy 4x4, nor their craziest to be honest, but due to the lively paint finish, named China Blue by the tuner, it is definitely not the perfect cure for Monday blues.
Look beyond the color, and you will see that this Mercedes-AMG G 63 has received a wide body kit. The fender flares are a bit wider compared to the stock offering, and at the front, Mansory has dropped the three-pointed star badge, adding their logo instead.
Carbon fiber attachments can be seen in the modified front bumper, alongside a set of fog lamps. Speaking of additional lighting units, the roof piece, otherwise made of the lightweight material as well, incorporates such items too. The hood, with a massive scoop, has come from the aftermarket world too, and so have the front and rear fender add-ons, side mirror casings, and big wing added to the roof.
At the rear end, Mansory’s logo can be seen on the custom wheel cover. Further down, the bumper has been reworked, sporting additional vents, and a carbon fiber diffuser has been attached to it. The tailpipes look slightly bigger and the Y-spoke alloy wheels round off the visual upgrades.
Considering that they didn’t say anything about the powertrain, we are going to assume that the output and torque are still rated at 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 4.5 seconds. Flat-out, the stock AMG G 63 will run out of breath at 149 mph (240 kph), assuming that it has been equipped with the optional AMG Driver’s Pack.
