1 Mansory Gronos Is the Yellowest Mercedes-AMG G 63 You Have Ever Seen

More on this:

Mansory Mercedes-AMG G63 Feels the Monday Blues

It’s quite hard to keep track of Mansory’s crazy projects , because they seem to roll out a new one once every few days. The latest is a Mercedes-AMG G63, from the new generation, presented in a not-so-ordinary exterior hue. 19 photos



Other things that bear the tuner’s signature are the side exhaust pipes and wheels. Part of Mansory’s N.80 series, the 23-inch alloys, which spin around the red brake calipers, have a black look and a Y-spoke pattern, and were shod in 295/35 Continental Sport Contact 6 tires on both axles.



Usually, when Mansory tunes a vehicle, they give it a custom interior too. However, in this case, they haven’t released any images of the cockpit. As a result, it’s probably safe to assume that it has



Power boosts are sometimes on the menu at the tuner, yet it appears that they haven’t touched the internals of this SUV that can hit the drag strip in between trips to the supermarket. It has a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 that churns out 577 HP and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, which rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds.



It can also venture off the beaten path, and it won’t get stuck there if fitted with proper all-terrain tires, so the only dirt this example will ever see, as long as it rides on those wheels, will be on other 4x4s.



The tuner has dubbed the color China Blue, applying it almost to the entire exterior of the potent 4x4 . The wide body, carbon fiber hood, roof spoiler, extra lights, and add-ons applied to the front and rear bumpers, and to the sides, as well as the Mansory-branded wheel holder attached to the tailgate, are part of the makeover.Other things that bear the tuner’s signature are the side exhaust pipes and wheels. Part of Mansory’s N.80 series, the 23-inch alloys, which spin around the red brake calipers, have a black look and a Y-spoke pattern, and were shod in 295/35 Continental Sport Contact 6 tires on both axles.Usually, when Mansory tunes a vehicle, they give it a custom interior too. However, in this case, they haven’t released any images of the cockpit. As a result, it’s probably safe to assume that it has remained stock – not that there’s anything wrong with that, quite the contrary actually.Power boosts are sometimes on the menu at the tuner, yet it appears that they haven’t touched the internals of this AMG G-Wagen , and that is quite alright, because you’re looking at a truethat can hit the drag strip in between trips to the supermarket. It has a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 that churns out 577and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, which rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds.It can also venture off the beaten path, and it won’t get stuck there if fitted with proper all-terrain tires, so the only dirt this example will ever see, as long as it rides on those wheels, will be on other 4x4s.