$400,000 Widebody G63 by Mansory Comes with Yellow Leather Interior

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is still one of the most popular SUVs with rappers and influencers in America. It often ends up being customized, so we thought we'd show you how the Europeans at Mansory do things, because it's very classy.
This particular model is currently for sale at a luxury dealership called Hallmann. They're asking €394,400, but the export price without the European VAT works out to around $400,000. That just about gets you a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and we're not sure which one will make you seem like a bigger baller.
But the Mansory G63 is definitely more unique, as it's been heavily modified with the help of a widebody kit. The thick fenders and new bumper work together to make the AMG model appear a bit rounder, while the vents that have been added next to the headlights leave you in no doubt that this is a bigger SUV.
Mansory also covers details like the engine cover, the exhaust system, 23-inch wheels, or accessory lights fit for an expensive safari. For some reason, it also comes with the optional Mercedes bull bar, which you never see combined with a body kit. A big chunk of this package is made from carbon, which you can only notice from up-close in the video below.
The exterior color is Night Black Magno, aka the matte black that usually goes on Edition 1 AMG models. The interior is perhaps the the best. Thanks to Brabus, it's kind of become a tradition to put crazy colors in the G63, but yellow is a pretty new idea and works nicely against the black. There's some on the wheels, brakes, and badges too.
But wait, there's more, as the infomercials used to say. The price also includes some serious performance upgrades, as the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 has been boosted to 710 horsepower and a full 1,000 Nm of torque, or 737 lb-ft.
