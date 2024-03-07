Manhart Thinks the 2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M Need More Swag, What Say You?

Unlike its pricier, less practical, and uglier sibling, the X6 M, the 2024 BMW X5 M is one of the best looking super crossovers in the executive class. Thus, it does not need any aftermarket trickery to stand out more, yet that doesn't mean anything for certain tuners.
Case in point, say hello to Manhart's proposals, which cover the LCI, or facelift in Bimmer slang, versions of the X5 M and X6 M. The components can be easily fitted by using adhesive and/or screws to the original mounting points, so reversing the vehicle back to its OEM condition should be a walk in the park.
Available in carbon with a classic woven or forged carbon look, it comprises new front and rear bumper inserts and fender add-ons. These were designed for the mid-cycle refresh of the two models, whereas the hood, side skirts, and rear spoilers are identical to the pre-facelifted models and complete the offering.
Depending on the specification, the delivery time varies between six and eight weeks. All parts can be found on Manhart's shelves in both variants and to find out how much the conversion will set you back, you will have to get in touch with them. If you do, don't forget to drop a line below and tell us the magic numbers for the X5 M and X6 M with classic woven and forged carbon look.
Where does this put them compared to the stock variants? In a superior league, obviously, as without outside intervention, the latest X5 M and X6 M have identical output and thrust to their predecessors. This means the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 still produces 617 hp (625 ps/460 kW) and 553 pound-foot (750 Nm) of torque. Mind you, the lump has been upgraded, and it now features a mild-hybrid system, as well as fresh turbos, a new intake duct, a reinforced crankshaft, and others.
As far as the straight-line sprint goes, the 0-60 miles per hour (0 to 97 kph) acceleration is a 3.7-second affair. Tick the M Driver's Package box on the options list, and the top speed will be 177 mph (285 kph), up from the standard 155 mph (250 kph). The X5 M starts at $122,300, and the X6 M at $127,200 in the United States.
Don't close this page yet, as we have yet to talk about the power. You see, this company already has several power boosts available for the two pre-facelifted Bimmers, but they haven't mentioned the latest ones at all. In the top form, the super crossovers boast 800 metric horsepower (789 hp/588 kW), so they are way punchier than the more exotic Lamborghini Urus, which enjoys a devilish 666 ps (657 hp/490 kW) in the S and Performante guises.
