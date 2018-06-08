autoevolution
 

Man Ticketed for Playing N.W.A.’s Anti-Police Anthem at Gas Station

8 Jun 2018, 9:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
One of the most iconic tracks on N.W.A.’s “Straight Outta Compton” album is the anti-police anthem “F*** tha Police.” It caused serious controversies when it came out in 1988, and as it turns out, it still has the potential to get police officers hot under the collar.
6 photos
50-year-old woman takes a bumper car to the busy streets of China50-year-old woman takes a bumper car to the busy streets of China50-year-old woman takes a bumper car to the busy streets of China50-year-old woman takes a bumper car to the busy streets of China50-year-old woman takes a bumper car to the busy streets of China
That’s the story one man and his attorney are sticky by. James Webb was ticketed at a Pontiac gas station for playing the anti-police song while a cop was doing a nearby traffic stop, and he’s making headlines for claiming that he wasn’t ticketed for a noise violation but because he was playing a song the cop didn’t like.

Webb says he went to the gas station on business and was just coming out of the store when the cop approached him, MLive reports. He tells other media outlets that he knew perfectly well what he was doing (i.e. that his choice of song would infuriate the police officer), but even so, he “meant no disrespect.” It was a “form of protest,” he says, failing to mention what he was protesting against.

The way he sees it, it was his right to play whatever music he wanted and being ticketed for it amounts to a violation of his freedom of speech. Webb’s attorney, Nick Somberg, who’s representing him pro bono after he found out about the case by being tagged on Facebook, insists this is a clear case of discrimination. Webb is driving a 2004 Toyota Corolla and the stock stereo on it couldn’t be loud enough to warrant a ticket.

“As a form of protest, he pulled up playing 'F*** tha Police,' and the officer, not liking the content of his protest, wrote him a misdemeanor ticket,” Somberg explains. “It's not just a ticket; it's punishable by jail time.”

Somberg is willing to let this go to a trial in front of a grand jury, to see that Webb gets justice done. His and Webb’s story seems to be backed up by Dejuante Franklin, the driver who the cop had pulled over when Webb pulled in at the gas station.

“The cop was talking to me, handing me my ticket, and was like 'is he playing that for me?' I was like 'I don't know him, you ask him that question.' He was like 'I'm sick of this ... I'm going over there now'," Franklin explains.
lol protest police fail
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How the European eCall Emergency System Works A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Booth Girls Have Cooties Drifting Guide for Dummies Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Latest car models:
CHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVPEUGEOT 508 SWPEUGEOT 508 SW MediumAUDI Q8AUDI Q8 Large SUVBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVCITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVAll car models  
 
 