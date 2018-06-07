Video Shows Car Driving in Reverse on Ohio Freeway: Please Don’t Be That Guy

You know what they say, when life hands you lemons, you make lemonade. When the Ohio Department of Transportation comes across footage of a driver going in reverse on the highway, in heavy traffic, and is yet to find the guy who did it, it tries to turn it into a public service announcement (PSA).
Video of the impressive feat has gone viral, but ODOT is hoping whoever is watching it is not the guy (or gal) behind the wheel, or that the video won’t encourage others to do the same. Putting together footage from surveillance cameras, ODOT has released video of a white SUV pulling out of a line in traffic and driving backwards for a considerable distance, before stopping in a parking lot.
The scene took place on U.S. Highway 33, with the car speeding backwards on the entrance ramp from Gender Road. The timestamp on the video shows the incident occurred on Tuesday, just before 7 a.m. The message at the end of the video is “Please, don’t be that driver,” with ODOT using this particular situation as an example of how not to behave in traffic.
Luckily, no one was injured during the incident. ODOT officials believe “that the vehicle may have had transmission problems, but [are] otherwise unsure of a reason for the reverse driving,” Fox News reports. As of the time of writing, the driver hasn’t been located and authorities won’t say if they have any leads.
ODOT insists that if you’re experiencing trouble while driving, the best way to respond is to pull over and call for assistance. If the driver of this particular car had other reasons for driving this way (say, if he was doing some kind of dare, or wanted to prove himself), then his behavior is even more dangerous and reprimandable.
