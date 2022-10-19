Major Aviation Player to Start Using Sustainable Fuel for All of Its Flight Operations

It’s not just airliners that are committing to using alternative fuel for commercial flights, but also OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), for their regular production operations. One of them is Bombardier, which will take an innovative approach to decarbonizing its flight operations.
In the intricately-interconnected world that we live in, the production of a single vehicle, in this case an aircraft, can imply the use of several locations in different parts of the world. This obviously translates to additional fuel burn, resulting in higher levels of CO2 emissions.
The Canadian aircraft manufacturer described the production route for one of its models, the Global aircraft. Production testing and certification flights are carried out in Canada, between Toronto and Montreal. Customer demonstration flights take place in the U.S., in Hartford, Connecticut. After-service check flights are conducted at various Bombardier service centers, in the U.S., Germany, and Singapore.
The manufacturer has now taken the decision to make all of these flights less impactful for the environment, by using SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) to power them. It plans to use it for all of its flight operations, starting as soon as January 2023. This is supposed to result in up to 25% fewer GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions, compared to 2019.
To do so, it has partnered with Signature Aviation, a company that offers support services to business and private jet operators. Basically, Bombardier isn’t purchasing SAF directly from a producer, but will instead use Signature Aviation’s SAF supply points at airports, through a Book and Claim system. Signature plans to eventually make SAF available at each of its terminals’ fuel farms.
“We will initially use the Book and Claim system, which ensures rigorous accounting of greenhouse gas emission reductions while optimizing the logistics”, said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, at Bombardier.
This is an innovative approach for an aircraft manufacturer, which could inspire others to go for something similar.
