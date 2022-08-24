SAF-Powered Flights From San Francisco to the UK Coming in Just a Few Years

International Airlines Group (IAG) claims to have been the first in the world to commit to switching to SAF as 10% of its fuel by the end of this decade, on the path to carbon neutrality by 2050. The latest step that confirm this commitment is a seven-year purchase agreement with a California-based SAF (sustainable aircraft fuel) producer.
Not only British Airways, but also the Irish flagship carrier Aer Lingus (both part of IAG) will start operating SAF-powered flights from San Francisco starting 2025. A recent agreement between Aemetis and IAG will ensure the delivery of 78,400 tonnes (86,420 tons) of SAF over the next years. According to British Airways, the CO2 emission cuts resulted from that would equal removing 16,000 cars off the road.
Aemetis will be making this green jet fuel at its facility in Riverbank, California. The plant, currently under development, will also be emissions free. Not only will it be powered entirely by renewable energy, but it will also capture the carbon resulting from the fuel production process. The future green jet fuel will be produced using mainly corn oil and cellulosic hydrogen obtained from waste wood coming from forests and orchards.
The Californian company also operates an ethanol production facility near Modesto, which makes animal feed for the dairies in the area, as well as a biodiesel production facility in India, for the Indian and European markets.
Earlier this year, British Airways reached another milestone related to the use of sustainable fuel. It became the first one to use SAF made in the UK for its flights. Phillips 66 is the first company in the UK to make SAF on a large scale, at its refinery near Immingham. This domestic green fuel will be used by British Airways to power flights between London and New York.
