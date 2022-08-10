Bombardier’s Newest Luxury Private Jet Makes Its European Debut

An Italian operator will be the first to offer the award-winning Challenger 3500 as a luxury charter aircraft in Europe. Italian customers will be the first lucky ones to experience what it’s like to fly with this stylish jet that’s also packed with modern features.
Air Corporate, an aircraft management company with 8 locations across Italy, will be the first one in Europe to add the new Challenger 3500 to its fleet. Performance, reliability, and “exceptional smooth ride” were the main qualities that apparently made this business jet stand out.
A next-generation model within the iconic Global family, the Challenger 3500 offers a level of luxurious comfort that’s only matched by its stylish appearance.
Designed to conquer the super mid-size business jet sector, this aircraft claims to be ready to fly in less than 7 minutes, rising at more than 43,000 feet (13,106 meters). A maximum speed of M 0.83 (636 mph/1,024 kph) and a range that extends to 3,400 nautical miles (3,900 miles/6,300 km) will be more than enough for the Challenger 3500’s first flights across Italy.
Its cabin is so impressive that it won the prestigious Red Dot Award for the “Best of the Best” in the Trains and Planes category. It boasts a voice-controlled technology for managing everything from the temperature and lighting to the entertainment systems, which claims to be the first of its kind in the industry. Other innovations in its class are the wireless chargers throughout, and the 24-inch, 4K display.
Passengers will also get to enjoy Bombardier’s patented Nuage seat, a type of luxurious seating that had not been available in the super mid-size category until now. Cabin altitude is also improved by 31% compared to the previous models, in addition to offering much more space and reduced noise levels.
Confirming that sustainability is a growing trend, this luxury business jet was also built with sustainable materials, and is the first in its class to hold an Environmental Product Declaration (EDP) which shows exactly how the aircraft will impact the environment throughout its entire lifecycle.
