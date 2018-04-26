Lynk Unveils 01 SUV PHEV in Beijing

The Chinese company with European aspirations that goes by the complicated name of Lynk & Co has unveiled yet another of simply-named vehicles at the Auto China 2018 show in Beijing.

For now, Lynk’s lineup is comprised of the above mentioned 01, the 02, the 03 sedan and the 04 hatchback. Called 01 (zero-one), theis the company’s first plug-in hybrid. It has been developed together with Volvo, from which it takes the Drive-E powertrain. After all, both Volvo and Lynk are owned by Chinese conglomerate Geely.The SUV is supposed to have a range of over 50 km (31 miles) when operating in electric mode. When using the good old combustion engine, the fuel economy “confirmed today,” as Lynk says, is rated at 1.7 liters / 100 km (166 mpg).This plug in hybrid crossover is just a preview of what is to come on the European market.“There will be no diesel, no manual and no ICE Lynk & Co derivatives in Europe,” said Lynk vice-president Alain Visser.“When we commence production in 2019, and sales starting from 2020, in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels and London, our range will be all about new energy.”The fact that Geely decided to manufacture cars for Europe that are neither Volvo-, nor Geely-branded is not a surprise, given the Chinese companies’ reluctance in entering this particular market.The vehicles to be manufactured under the Lynk & Co brand are not extremely surprising either, using technologies we have already seen on other cars.What is interesting is the way in which this new company plans to do business. Lynk will not offer endless option lists for its models. The cars would be sold fully equipped. All of Lynk’s models will be used on a buy-or-subscribe model that is yet to be explained.Lynk will manufacture its vehicles in Ghent, Belgium, at the local Volvo facility where the Swedes assemble the XC40 V40 and V60 For now, Lynk’s lineup is comprised of the above mentioned 01, the 02, the 03 sedan and the 04 hatchback.