Lynk & Co 05 SUV Coupe Spied, Might Underpin Lotus SUV

Volvo's partners at Lynk & Co have been testing their one and only Sports Activity Coupe, rumored to be called the 05. This is the sexier, posher version of the 01 regular SUV model and is rumored to underpin the first SUV in the Lotus lineup too.

19 photos



China has no shortage of sporty-looking SUVs with roof designs inspired by the legendary BMW X6. But this one is a little different for two reasons. First, it's made by the company that owns Volvo on a jointly developed platform. Second, there's that whole Lotus thing going on.



Back in 2017, the Lotus SUV rumors suddenly became real when patent images were revealed,



It might not be a Lotus, but the 05 is a looker too. If you're after a model that nobody else has or knows about, this could be a great choice. Of course, that's only if they get around to launching the brand globally.



Additional Lynk & Co models include the 02 crossover, 03 sedan, and the 04 hatchback. All are based on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture and have a unique split headlight design.



The engines would change with the market, but the 05 is probably going to share a lot with the XC40. Its main units would be a 190 HP 2-liter and the 150 HP 1.5-lier like you get in the T3. However, there would also be a PHEV version of that with a potential battery-only range of 50 km (31 miles) and combined output in the region of 180 HP. In April 2017, Lynk & Co revealed the 01 , its first model, at the Shanghai Auto Show. It's rumored that, come next month, they will take the covers off the 05 at the same venue.China has no shortage of sporty-looking SUVs with roof designs inspired by the legendary BMW X6. But this one is a little different for two reasons. First, it's made by the company that owns Volvo on a jointly developed platform. Second, there's that whole Lotus thing going on.Back in 2017, the Lotusrumors suddenly became real when patent images were revealed, these things . Looking back at them, we see one clear connection with Lynk & Co, and that's how the taillights wrap around the body.It might not be a Lotus, but the 05 is a looker too. If you're after a model that nobody else has or knows about, this could be a great choice. Of course, that's only if they get around to launching the brand globally.Additional Lynk & Co models include the 02 crossover, 03 sedan, and the 04 hatchback. All are based on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture and have a unique split headlight design.The engines would change with the market, but the 05 is probably going to share a lot with the XC40. Its main units would be a 1902-liter and the 150 HP 1.5-lier like you get in the T3. However, there would also be a PHEV version of that with a potential battery-only range of 50 km (31 miles) and combined output in the region of 180 HP.