Audi Confirms A4 e-tron EV for 2023, Will Fight Tesla Model 3

Audi already has a bespoke electric model, the e-tron, with a second expected to come out later this year. But sedans are also in the pipeline.
It's long been rumored that a Tesla Model 3 rivel is under development, but now, the model has been officially confirmed. On the sidelines of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Audi's current most famous executive, designer Marc Lichte, said an A4-sized e-tron GT model is currently under being worked on and should be ready by 2023.

“There will be [electric] SUVs and low-floor sporty cars such as the E-tron GT, which is our ‘halo’ car. There will be an E-tron GT in the [A4- sized] segment as well. We’re working on this right now," the design boss said in his Autocar interview.

As things stand, Audi isn't prioritizing electric sedans but is letting its customers know that they are coming. The bad news is Tesla is way ahead of the game, with the Model 3 becoming as popular in Europe as it was in America.

Rival company BMW is doing pretty much the same stuff right now. Its i4 saloon is busy undergoing winter testing in Scandinavia and will debut around 2021. The model is going to be a member of the 4 Series Gran Coupe family and will have relatively conventional bodywork.

By contrast, Audi seems to have a specific look associated with its e-trons, and there's going to be about 12 of them by the middle of next decade, even wagons. After the e-tron Sportback, the company is going to launch the production version of the e-tron GT, which is its flagship, and the Q4 e-tron that's based on VW's platform. China already has its model, the Q2 e-tron.

Of course, we're a little bit frustrated with the 2023 launch of the smaller electric sedan, but Tesla fans are no strangers to these setbacks either. That Model Y crossover that was just shown won't be ready until next year. And the cheaper models are always harder to get.
