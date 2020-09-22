Lucid Teases the Air Possibly Doing the Quarter Mile in 9:62s

Remember how the past decade was dominated in terms of performance by the holy trinity of hybrid supercars, namely the LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918?! Well, we’re still early on with the current decade, but we can already take hints at a new performance-ruling triumvirate.
This time around the reputation gods seem to favor electric cars. And not just any type of electric cars, but EV sedans.
That would be judging by the hype surrounding Tesla’s quasi-eternal Model S and the possible Plaid reveal during the company’s Battery Day on September 22nd. Or the fact that Lucid Motors has finally officially unveiled the 2022 Air in production specification. Wonder about the third member of the star-cast – why it’s the 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, of course.
As always, we love additional facts about any of the cars above. Like Lucid Motors’ recent social media post (see it below), announcing we’re in for a quick treat on September 24th. Not much of additional information, but there’s also a very short video, so we decided to pause repeatedly to try and make something out of it.
As far as we can tell, Lucid Motors is touting a possible production EV best time on the quarter mile, as the setup looks classic for an official drag race. We soon get the answer to the company asking “what’s quicker than quick,” as we see two electric cars lined up on the tarmac.
One is a prototype Lucid Air, obviously – the livery of the unit in the background seems to be one and the same with the example that allegedly took over the Laguna Seca record from Tesla’s Model S. The other car that sits in the foreground, on the other hand, looks like a Porsche Taycan. And we could be in for a fierce battle, considering we stopped the teaser video’s clock at exactly 9:62...
What’s quicker than quick? Check back on September 24 to see #LucidAir answer the question. pic.twitter.com/2WH6qoWs2J— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) September 20, 2020