Lucid just beat Tesla!



Looks like they are testing their mysterious Tri-Motor powertrain and will announce official times after @Tesla Unveils Model S Plaid



Nothing official yet but we just saw a 1:33 that looked like a walk in the park.



That's because the latest EVs are more than capable of handling themselves on a twisty track, albeit not for too many laps at a time. Indeed, battery cooling is still an issue, but so is engine cooling for most cars that aren't particularly designed for track use, so no need to point any fingers at EVs.You can pinpoint this newly found appetence for track use on three things: first of all, it's the natural technological development of EVs; then, there's the equally natural desire from owners to race their cars; finally, it's the rivalry between Tesla and Porsche that sparked the moment the Germans announced the specs for their Taycan model.The two companies have been locked in a distant duel ever since with one trying to best the other's time at all costs. For now, it looks as though the Taycan Turbo S holds the aces since Tesla had to field the Model S Plaid prototypes (using three motors) to snatch the Nürburgring time back from Porsche, making its effort somewhat irrelevant.However, it's the same Tesla Model S Plaid that holds therecord on the famous Laguna Seca track in California. The Germans thought it was too long of a trip to come here and try to cause an upset for Elon Musk, but newcomers Lucid Motors seem to have no problem with that.The new EV maker is fresh off revealing its first product, the Air sedan, which it plans to start selling in the second quarter of 2021. The car has already been on the sunny track in 2018 when it registered a time of 1:41.67. Since then, Tesla has set two new EV records, first through the Model 3 Performance (1:37.54) and then through the Model S Plaid prototype (1:36.55).Well, it seems Lucid Motors is copying Tesla's example of bringing a tri-motor prototype to set a new record, only it's doing it even better. There's no official confirmation yet, but independent sources claim the electric sedan managed a 1:33.something lap, which would definitely make it the new titleholder.Rumors say Tesla might reveal more about its Plaid models next Tuesday when it has its Battery Day event scheduled, but if you're anything like us, all you're thinking about now is this: how quick could the tri-motor Lucid Air be around the Nürburgring? Hopefully, we won't have to ask ourselves that for too long as Lucid Motors seems to mean business, and there's no better way to make a statement than setting a new Nürburgring lap record. Fingers crossed.