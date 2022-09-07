Lucid's Manufacturing Issues May Get Worse With Vice President Leaving the Company

If legacy automakers are having a hard time with the supply chain crisis, you can imagine newcomers are in even deeper… problems. Rivian had some issues right at the beginning but seems to be doing better now. We cannot say the same about Lucid, which cut its production targets for 2022. In Lucid’s case, it seems the supply chain crisis is not enough to explain the problems: the company’s vice president of global manufacturing is no longer there.

