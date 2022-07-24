1-Million-Mile Tesla Owner Orders a Lucid Air, Reserves New Parking Space

We have been warning how tired Hansjörg Eberhard von Gemmingen is about the defects in his Model S P85+. Despite having three different battery packs and at least eight drive units (DU), he drove his Tesla for more than one million miles (1,609,344 kilometers) from buying the car in 2014 until June 2022. The 1-million-mile Tesla owner tweeted he will drive something else soon: a Lucid Air.

9 photos