1-Million-Mile Tesla Owner Orders a Lucid Air, Reserves New Parking Space

24 Jul 2022, 18:28 UTC ·
We have been warning how tired Hansjörg Eberhard von Gemmingen is about the defects in his Model S P85+. Despite having three different battery packs and at least eight drive units (DU), he drove his Tesla for more than one million miles (1,609,344 kilometers) from buying the car in 2014 until June 2022. The 1-million-mile Tesla owner tweeted he will drive something else soon: a Lucid Air.
Von Gemmingen shared two pictures showing that he visited a Lucid Studio. As far as we know, there is only one in Germany at the moment, located in Munich. In the most recent one, he stated that he had an “extra space reserved.” Ironically, the image shows his Model S in front of a Lucid Air.

When one of his followers asked if it was already possible to reserve a Lucid Air in Germany, Von Gemmingen replied by writing Ja (Yes), which confirms he will soon be driving the new electric sedan around. Another one teased him by writing, “Fremdgänger!” (Cheater!). The 1-million-mile Tesla driver answered that it was Tesla’s fault and said the company’s behavior was “just shameful.”

It is easy to understand what led to the bitter breakup between Von Gemmingen and Tesla. Irv Gordon became a Volvo ambassador by driving his P1800 for more than 3 million miles almost flawlessly. The American EV maker cast Von Gemmingen out after he shared how many problems he had with his Model S. As we wrote in March, achieving 1 million miles with it is something only Von Gemmingen can get credit for: it is a prize for his persistence.

We have counted nine rear motor replacements in his Model S but could not confirm that with Von Gemmingen. At this point, he may have had even more drive units in his Tesla: he said it needs a replacement on average every 100,000 km (62,137 mi).

He also stated he met a 2019 Model S owner who has replaced DUs every 21,000 km (13,049 mi). In that tweet, Von Gemmingen said he couldn’t recommend Tesla because “something had to be done about that first.” The rear drive unit also fails in Model Y and Model 3 units. Von Gemmingen must have realized that putting more miles on his electric sedan could mean he endorses the company in any way, which is clearly not the case anymore. We’ll see a new mileage champion as soon as Lucid can put an Air in his hands.






