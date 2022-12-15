Lucid Opens Its First Studio in the Netherlands

Amsterdam is a curious city. It is the capital of the Netherlands, but the seat of the Dutch government is in Hague. It is also where Lucid has its European headquarters, but not where it set up the first Studio. That primacy belongs to Hilversum, a city close to the Dutch capital.
Lucid Studios are the company’s retail and service centers. In other words, where customers can first check the Air, know its technology solutions, talk to the company’s representatives, get delivery, and service the electric sedan.
The company is prioritizing the largest European markets for a luxury EV. After opening the first European Lucid Studio in Munich, the American EV maker did the same in Geneva, Switzerland. According to Lucid, it selected the Netherlands to be the next because of the country’s “high adoption of EVs and very mature charging infrastructure.”
Norway also fits the description, but it also has a very demanding public: most vehicles sold there are electric. With Lucid’s current manufacturing issues, it will probably wait to sell the Air to Norwegian customers, willing to have a more mature product to offer them. The country should be the next to get a Lucid Studio, but the EV maker did not say when that will happen.
So far, we have yet to hear of any Lucid Air reaching European customers. They would start receiving the cars by the end of 2022, but the EV maker has not shared anything about that. In sponsored Euro NCAP tests, automakers grant access to the vehicles a short while before deliveries so that customers can already receive them with five stars in safety. We suppose that was the case with Lucid as well.
One thing is for sure: all companies that started operating in Europe recently made sure we all knew when the first customers got their vehicles. Lucid should be no exception: we’ll have pictures of the German, Swiss, or Dutch owners driving their Air for the first time.
