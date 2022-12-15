Build Your Own Armored Aircraft in Crossout’s Latest “Off We Go!” Mode

Crossout, the vehicular combat racing game that took the industry by storm, is launching a new update just in time for the holidays. Dubbed “Off we go!”, this update introduces a new mode where players can build their own armored aircraft for the first time ever.
Before entering the game, each player will receive a special propeller, which must be mounted on their vehicle. However, the propeller will only be available for the duration of the event and will automatically disappear when it ends. Of course, both standard vehicles and vehicles with a mounted propeller can participate in the battles.
Crossout veterans should also be aware of the fact that the “Off we go!” mode will only be available on three maps, which have been specifically designed for flying machines: Dead City, East Quarter, and High Cathedral.
It’s also important to mention that the brawl is available from reputation level 4 with the Engineers faction and that the matchmaking will be based on Power score, similar to the matchmaking system in standard PvP missions.
Apart from the new game mode, developer Gaijin Entertainment announced that Crossout will be offering three versions of the new “Savior” pack in the game store. Each version of the pack will come with a different car built upon the Savior cabin, and other parts, cosmetics items, as well as in-game currency. All versions of the Savior pack will be available until January 25, 2023.
Furthermore, a special challenge that can be completed only in this mode will be available to players every day during the event. All players who complete the challenge will receive the “Pilot’s container” as a reward, which contains new cosmetic items.
Last but not least, players can make upgraded parts by using resources and non-upgraded parts throughout the duration of the event.
