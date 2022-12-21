Lucid Air Dream Edition Arrives in Europe With Longest WLTP EV Range to Date

More on this:

1 Brooklyn Beckham Drops McLaren P1 in Favor of Lucid Air Because It’s All About Power

2 Lucid Opens Its First Studio in the Netherlands

3 Lucid Will Be Getting Its Cells From Panasonic From Now On

4 Elon Musk Shares His Opinion About Lucid's Future Once More, and It Doesn't Look Bright

5 Lucid Air Proves Its Crashworthiness, Earns a Five-Star Euro NCAP Rating