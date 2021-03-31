LS3-Powered 1968 Chevrolet C10 Is What Professionals Make of Half-Tons

TTI Speed Shop is a Texas-based custom garage that specializes in breathing new life into the pickup trucks of old. And by that we mostly mean the half-ton Chevrolets of old, the C/K family that is held in such high regard on the American custom market.
One of the shop’s most recent projects is this here C10 from 1968, the second generation of the line. It has been extensively modified to be a worthy proposition on today’s roads, while at the same time retaining the iconic look of the pickup truck.
The list of added hardware is long, and it kicks off with the crate 6.2-liter LS3 engine fitted under the hood. That’s the powerplant one also gets on the fifth-generation Camaro SS, and the Corvette C6, rated out of the box at 430 hp and 425 lb.-ft. of torque.
The engine does its thing with the help of a 4L70E transmission and breaths through a custom 3-inch stainless exhaust, but the shop does not say whether the performance numbers of the powerplant in this application are different.
As said, the overall look of the truck has not changed, but we can safely say it was improved. The dark green C10 rides prouder on a RideTech suspension with coilovers, that end in four Forgeline 3-piece wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-zero tires. Moser axles and a 3.73 rear end with Positraction are also on deck for the build.
Inside, the black bench seat sits in front of a very elaborate-looking dashboard with Dakota digital gauges, a Kicker audio hardware, and a vintage air system.
This particular C10 is for sale, being on the lot of cars scheduled to go under the Mecum hammer in Houston in the early days of April. TTI Speed Shop also has the truck on its website, saying that part of the proceeds from the sale of the C10 will go to charity.
