Lowered Toyota Grand Highlander Adopts Ritzy CGI Shadow Line Apparel, Fresh Rims

Aside from the major leadership change (Akio Toyoda gets the Chairman seat and Koji Sato comes in his place as CEO and new president), Toyota did not have many novelties to show for the first weeks of 2023.
But that changed just ahead of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, and that is all thanks to the highly expected introduction of the long-rumored and often-teased 2024 Grand Highlander seven- or eight-seat crossover SUV that will fight the likes of Honda’s three-row Pilot. Because it was a bit fashionably late at the big family CUV party, Toyota had enough time to prepare its entry, complete with a fresher design compared to its shorter wheelbase Highlander sibling, a trio of cool powertrains, and enough output (362 ponies from Hybrid MAX powertrain) to easily trump the 285-hp, V6-equipped Japanese rival.
But that is a story for the moment of market introduction when real-world comparisons will start to drop left and right. Meanwhile, the fresh Toyota SUV reveal is only accessible across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And, just in case you are interested in what can be done with it to make sure it will stand out in any crowd, here is Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks now is the right CGI time to fiddle with an entire series of shadow liners – and chief among them is the all-new, first-ever 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander.
The massive CUV, which is probably going to eat away some of the market share from its tougher Sequoia SUV sibling, not just from competitors like the equally new Mazda CX-90 (or the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, VW Atlas, among others) plus the aforementioned Honda Pilot, effortlessly adopts the author’s signature ‘Shadow Line’ transformation without looking like it was even touched by a CGI brush. Coincidence, or not, the pixel master has previously worked on both the Honda Pilot and Mazda CX-90 to help them embrace the digital chrome delete stance.
The rest of the usual suspects are also present and accounted for – the 2024 Grand Highlander was virtually dropped on a lowered suspension setting, and the massive body is now better balanced by two types of larger, aftermarket-style wheels. Cool, right? Well, even if you are not ready to give it our CGI hall pass, no worries – there is ample choice from where that came from. As such, if you take a peek at the virtual artist’s social media reel, you can always choose from other recent ‘Shadow Line’ SUV options like the all-black (save for the crimson calipers) Mitsubishi Outlander, the satin gray Kia Sportage, or the Honda CR-V that packs not two but three types of new wheels!
