Low-Mile 1985 Honda VF700F Interceptor Looks Like the '80s in a Two-Wheeled Nutshell

This superb VF700F comes with stock hardware from head to toe, and it’s astonishingly close to mint condition!
Inside its double cradle framework, the 1985 Honda VF700F Interceptor hosts a liquid-cooled 698cc V4 powerplant, which is accompanied by a five-speed gearbox and a hydraulically-operated wet multi-plate clutch. The carbureted mill comes equipped with dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and a quartet of Keihin inhalers.
At about 10,000 rpm, this bad boy will go about producing up to 81 wild ponies, along with a peak torque output figure of 45 pound-feet (61 Nm) at 8,500 spins. The engine’s oomph is routed to the rear 18-inch D.I.D hoop by means of a drive chain, thus enabling the Interceptor to complete the quarter-mile jog in 12.6 seconds at 108 mph (174 kph).
When it comes to suspension, Honda’s fiend relies on telescopic TRAC anti-dive forks and a single shock absorber with rebound adjustability. These modules allow 5.5 inches (140 mm) of wheel travel at the front and 4.1 inches (105 mm) at the rear end. On the other hand, optimal stopping power is promptly generated by twin slotted brake rotors up north and a solo unit down south.
The VF700F’s gas tank can hold as much as 5.8 gallons (22 liters) of distilled hydrocarbons when filled to the brim. If the fuel chamber is full and all the other vital fluids are added, the retro samurai will tip the scales at 534 pounds (242 kg). Well, that’s just about everything you need to know about this machine, so let’s cut to the chase.
In the photo gallery above, you may see a well-preserved ‘85 MY Interceptor that’s going under the hammer with approximately 10,600 miles (17,000 km) on the clock. The gemstone awaits your bids at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where it will remain listed until Tuesday, May 10. As it stands, this classic head-turner is going to change hands in exchange for a mere $3,000.
