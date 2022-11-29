Lordstown Endurance Deliveries Can Begin After Full Homologation and Certifications

In September, Lordstown Motors announced its first two production units for the Endurance, its debut vehicle. Despite that, the electric pickup truck had to wait until now to achieve all necessary certifications for its full homologation. According to the company, Endurance units are finally heading to their buyers.
That happened after it obtained EPA and CARB certifications. Curiously, we still do not have the official range and energy consumption numbers, but Lordstown told autoevolution that it estimates 65 MPGe and a range of 200 miles (320 kilometers). That is not much, but it is reasonable for a battery pack with only 109 kWh in a pickup truck. The Ford F-150 Lightning has better energy efficiency, though: its standard battery pack offers 98 kWh, with which the electric pickup truck can run 230 miles (EPA range).
Lordstown Motors said the Endurance also performed FMVSS crash and non-crash testing successfully, which allowed the company’s first customers to get their pickup trucks with in-wheel motors. The company did not disclose how many it would deliver in this first shipment, but the plan was to manufacture 500 units by the first half of 2023, so there is still a long way to go before we see 500 Endurances on the road.
According to the startup, it will take that long to reach this production number because it is resolving “supply chain constraints.” However, Lordstown is also in need of funding. Selling its factory to Foxconn certainly helped it reduce liabilities and debt. After all, it would have to pay the factory’s bills, employees, suppliers, and so forth. Now, it only has to pay Foxconn to make its electric pickup trucks.
The Taiwanese company is helping Lordstown with investments, but it is not clear why it is doing that or for how long it is willing to do so. The two companies are planning to develop a new vehicle apart from the Endurance. We would not be surprised if Yulon decided to buy Lordstown and produce its cars in the U.S. under that brand. Yulon is Hon Hai’s leading automotive partner. The Foxtron Model C will be sold in Taiwan as the Luxgen n7 (Luxgen is Yulon’s premium brand). Whatever the future holds for the American startup, it involves cash: the more, the better.
