Lizzo Announces New Song as She Gets Out of Her Cadillac Parked Next to Private Jet

Lizzo doesn’t take her music announcement lightly. The artist is confident that her upcoming song will be the “song of the summer,” and she announced it as she got out of a black Cadillac and boarded a private jet.
Lizzo is all about feeling comfortable. Be it in her outfits, cars, or jets. And now the “Truth Hurts” singer has announced that she will be dropping new music in the most stylish way: as she got out of a black Cadillac Escalade and went up the airstairs of a private jet.
The star is not one to flaunt her wealth on social media and is usually more focused on body positivity or her music. And her new post does focus on the latter, as she claims that the upcoming song, which will drop on April 14, will be the “song of the summer.”
The Cadillac Escalade she was in seems to be an ESV version, which comes with two engine options. One of them is a 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel inline-six with 277 hp. The other one comes with a petrol 6.2-liter V8 and is more powerful. Mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission, it delivers 429 hp and a maximum torque of 460 lb-ft (623 Nm). The V8-powered car is available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive.
There is a high-tech atmosphere on board, as there's a curved OLED screen at the front and additional displays behind the headrests of the front seats to entertain those sitting in the back seats.
Unfortunately, the “Juice” singer didn’t give us more information on the aircraft she boarded, but it was definitely a private jet from Signature Aviation.
It looks like Lizzo is quite a fan of flying private. Just a few weeks ago, she also shared a video of herself on her way to another private jet. Back then, she posed on the airstairs and joked that she looked like a “Home Depot sample” in her colorful outfit, as you can see attached below.
SONG OF THE SUMMER COMING 4/14— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 10, 2022
ARE YOU READY?https://t.co/VwawwhPkrK pic.twitter.com/ESvLNKLZsM