Lincoln Tuning: 2017 MKZ Lowered on Vossen Wheels

Matthew McConaughey has a new movie out and... we're probably not going to see it. But we still remember how the actor was holding the steering wheel of the Lincoln MKZ.
31 photos
It's forever engraved in our minds and defines the way we see Lincoln's sedan. Don't get us wrong - it's a perfectly acceptable car that the IIHS likes
. It's just... too Ford and not German enough.
And because of its family lineage, you're unlikely to see somebody buying one and making massive mods. But this one has air suspension which hunkers the body down onto the dark red colored 20-inch Vossen CG-series wheels.
These changes draw attention back to the excellent Lincoln design, with conjoined taillights, bold creases, and LEDs. If you're into lowriders, this one deserves your attention. No matter what kind of lawyer you are, you will appreciate the fact that the MKZ was the first Lincoln to feature the Jaguar-like chrome grille design. This could be the reason people keep confusing it with the all-new Continental.
The MKZ is also one of the few cars that ditched its original capacitive switches for the traditional buttons and knobs that people actually wanted. There's also a 20-speaker system by Revel, SYNC 3 and real aluminum trim.
The middle-management cousin of the Ford Fusion isn't too shabby. It can cost anywhere from $35,000 for the 2-liter turbo model to over $47,000 for a Hybrid Black Label. Then again, the one that deserves everyone's respect is a 400 horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6
with all-wheel drive that's cheaper than your basic BMW 5 Series ($43,575 including destination).
We really want to imagine that our Vossen-shod project car is the V6 and has been fitted with the Driver's Package. Why? Because it gives you access to a Focus RS-derived torque-vectoring rear differential. If you don't have AWD
, the MKZ is going to be limited to around 350 horsepower to mitigate the effects of torque-steer. Still, that's one heck of a sleeper.