Limited Editon 1,835 HP Farnova Othello Could Be the World’s Quickest Electric Hypercar

A brand new hypercar has emerged from China’s automobile industry, and it looks like it could challenge the likes of the Bugatti Chiron, Koenigsegg Regera and particularly the Rimac Nevera, seen as how it’s fully electric.
Dubbed the Othello, it’s built by Farnova Automotive, which is a newly formed subdivision of Farnova Yachts. Farnova also shares a partnership with Qiantu Motors, which is why the chassis of the latter’s K50 model sits underneath the Othello’s futuristic sheet metal.
According to CarNewsChina, Farnova will only build 200 units, each costing 1.86 million yuan, which is roughly $289,000. That’s more or less what you’d spend on a 2021 Lamborghini Huracan, depending on spec. Now, when you think about it, that’s actually incredible value once you factor in the performance that’s allegedly available in the Othello.
Power comes from a dual motor fully electric setup, plus a 75-kWh battery sourced from Swedish battery maker Northvolt. Total system output is rated at 1,835 hp and 8,850 lb-ft (12,000 Nm) of torque, while maximum range is roughly 373 miles (600 km). The Othello can reportedly accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 1.9 seconds, while 186 mph (300 kph) takes just 8.5 seconds. Top speed is 261 mph (420 kph).
If all these numbers end up being true (we’re skeptical about the torque figures), the Othello will be quicker and faster overall than the 1,914 hp Rimac Nevera, which “only” has 1,740 lb-ft (2,360 Nm) of torque, needs 1.97 seconds to hit 62 mph and has a top speed of 256 mph (412 kph).
As of right now, the Othello is a prototype with the designation Proto 1. However, production is said to commence next year, which means that what you see should be mostly what you get, although we’re not sure that futuristic interior will ever make it past the pre-production stage seen as how there’s not even a back panel for that transparent gauge cluster screen.
