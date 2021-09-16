The 1,400-HP Elektron Quaser Could Be the Fastest Mid-Range Supercar on Earth

You’d be forgiven if Elektron isn’t the first name that comes to your mind when you think of electric supercars. Rest assured, though, any company that touts a 1,400 horsepower monster as their middle-of-the-range option deserves a slice of that attention.
Elektron arrived on the scene in late 2019 with the introduction of their Elektron One prototype. The One touted 1,341 horsepower (1,000 kilowatts) from its innovative all-electric drivetrain. The car was supposed to debut in the flesh at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, but circumstances obvious to everybody prevented this from occurring.
The company then moved on to their next project, the Quasar hypercar. By means only known to engineers and scientists, Elektron managed to squeeze 2,300 horsepower (1,715 kW) out of the same zero-emission drivetrain.
Now, the Truva is here and, as far as mid-range options are concerned, it’s doubtful that any other vehicle on the planet comes even close to its insane power figures. Like other recent electric hypercars such as the Pinninfirina Battista and the Aspark Owl, Elektron vehicles are designed with the latest generation of high-performance battery cells.
Once heavy and clunky power supplies can now be slimmed down into a package that’s lighter in weight and able to hold a battery charge for longer. As a result, the Quasar weighs only 3,307 pounds (1,500 kilograms).
According to Elektron, the Quasar will rocket to 60 miles per hour (120 kph) in a scarcely believable 1.6 seconds and have a top speed electronically limited to 280 miles per hour (450 kph)
Only 99 units of the Elektrik Quasar are set to be built and will launch at a price of €600,000 or $710,000. They are expected to hit driveways sometime in 2023. Just another edition to an all-electric revolution that evidently is not limited to just little family hatchbacks. It turns out EVs can be pretty darnned fast.
