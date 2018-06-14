NASA Flies Ikhana Drone in U.S. Controlled Air Space Without Chase Plane

Lil Scrappy Explains Violent Car Crash: No Drugs, Just Exhaustion

Rapper and music producer Lil Scrappy is facing months-long of therapy for his broken foot and an extended recovery from the other injuries he sustained in a violent car crash at the beginning of the month. 5 photos



He was just exhausted, Lil Scrappy tells TMZ Live, as you can see in the video below. He estimates he’d been driving for at least 11 hours and 800 miles on the day of the crash, going from South Carolina to Atlanta to Miami.



In retrospect, asking his friend Ca$ino Roulette to go clubbing was a bad idea, all things considering, he says. That was the drop that filled the cup and made it spill: though he made sure not to drink or smoke weed (like he normally does when he’s clubbing, he admits), the exhaustion caught up with him.



To put it simply, Scrappy fell asleep at the wheel. He doesn’t remember actually going to sleep and still can’t fathom that he could have just blacked out like this. He does remember, though, waking up in the wreck and Roulette telling him he couldn’t get his seatbelt to open, rushing him to get out of the car as smoke had begun to come out.



Scrappy also recalls being too injured and dazed to stand, and looking over at his friend to see that he was “messed up, too.” Both were lucky to survive the impact, he admits.



Lil Scrappy broke his foot in 7 places and had other injuries, while his friend was taken to the hospital in a more serious condition. They are now in for a long and probably painful recovery, but they’re glad they got out of it alive.







