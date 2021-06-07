Like a Pro: Toni Bou Shows How to Turn an Africa Twin Into a Trials Bike

UK Scientists Sent Worms to the ISS for Muscle Decline Research

Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L is one heck of an adventure bike, a perfect beast for on-road and off-road adventures, but not your wisest option for trials riding. Unless you’re trials champ Toni Bou. 1 photo



The Spanish pro pushes the limits of the motorcycle with the confidence and easiness of the elite that he is, treating it like a trials bike and riding it up and down rocks and on extreme terrain.



No soundtrack was necessary as there is nothing more satisfying than hearing the Twin roar and giving in to its skillful rider. Just as we would expect from him,







The 2021 Honda Africa Twin CRF 1100L has a fuel tank capacity of 18.8 liters (4.9 gallons) and a fuel consumption of 20.4 km/l (47.9 m/gallon).



Antoni Bou, globally known as Toni Bou, is a Spanish professional trials rider and he was undefeated in the last 28 indoor/outdoor FIM Trial World Championships. His repeated wins have made him the most successful rider in history. He was also the youngest



The rider recently went through leg surgery after he broke his fibula in an accident while he was training. The procedure was successful and Bou will be ready at the line on June 12, for the opening of the Trials World Championship in Italy.



