Tony Bou’s At-Home Workout Is the Best of the Coronavirus Pandemic

After the U.S., Spain is currently the second hardest-hit country by the new Coronavirus pandemic, with over 13,000 deaths and 136,000 reported cases as of the time of writing. 7 photos



Catalan professional motorcycle trials ride Antoni Bou i Mena, or Tony Bou for short, is among them. He usually rides his Repsol Montesa HRC bike for training and competitions and, right now, had it not been for the health crisis, would have been preparing for upcoming events.



With Spain under complete lockdown, though, he has to find stuff to stay in shape and take his mind off things inside his home. It’s way bigger and fancier than the average home, but that doesn’t take anything from the awesomeness of the resulting video, which was shared by Bou’s Repsol team in mid-March and has only recently gone viral.



The video is, if you will, a testament to Bou’s impressive skills – the same skills that have landed him 27 FIM Trial World Championship champion titles, both for the indoor and the outdoor competitions. He is officially the most successful rider in history and this video is a great way to introduce you to him, in case you don’t know him already.



And it’s also an amazing way to pass the time.



In an interview for the



He shot the video to get the message out to people that they should stay at home, and he does just that in a fun, impressive way. To see him brush his teeth and drink coffee while on a bike, but also navigating a 90-degree turn on a narrow staircase or playing ball with his dog, check out the video.



The outdoor season is scheduled for a tentative kickoff on May 23 in the Czech Republic.



