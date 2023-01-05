Lightyear 2 Solar Car Makes Its First Appearance in Official Teaser Images

Lightyear is proving to be a surprising startup. Production of the Lightyear 0 started in Finland in December, and it will release the Lightyear 2 waitlist on January 5. What we did not expect was to see the first images of the company’s affordable solar car so soon. The last time the company talked about it, it should arrive by 2025 and cost around €30,000 ($31,858.50 at the current exchange rate).

6 photos