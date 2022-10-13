Lightyear 0 Proves Another Advantage of Sharp Aerodynamics: Coasting Gets You Further

Inertia preaches that things will keep quiet or in motion if no external forces mess with them. When carmakers try to fight aerodynamic drag, they are trying to make inertia work as it should. In its most recent video, Lightyear shows another advantage of making the most aerodynamic production automobile: coasting gets the Lightyear 0 much further.
The Dutch company allowed early brand ambassadors and buyers to drive its first vehicle in Navarra, Spain. The Destination Daylight event was also when some media outlets were invited to check the prototype and publish their impressions. However, the focus on coasting was not very clear until Lightyear mentioned it.
According to the company, a Lightyear 0 going 100 kph (62 mph) on a straight and even road will coast for 3.6 kilometers (2.2 miles) after the driver releases the accelerator pedal until naturally fully stopping. Lightyear said a person on a bicycle on the same road would coast for 10 meters (32.8 feet) after they stopped pedaling.
Coasting is an option the Lightyear 0 will offer to drivers who decide to turn off regenerative braking. It is more efficient than getting electricity back to the battery pack because there are more losses in the process than just letting the vehicle move with inertia’s help. The only situation in which regenerative braking would be welcome would be in a long slope. Instead of braking to keep the speed within legal limits, you’d better use that to recharge the battery pack.
Although the amazing 0.175 drag coefficient is the main responsible for not holding the Lightyear 0 back, the company makes sure to also credit the tires that were specially developed for its solar car with Bridgestone. The Ologic technology allows the tire to reduce aerodynamic drag, while the ENLITEN tech reduces rolling resistance, another inertia enemy.
If coasting is so efficient with the Lightyear 0, we can just imagine what it will do for the Aptera, the world’s most aerodynamic electric vehicle – even if a trike, not an automobile. Having only one wheel in the back also helps it present less aerodynamic drag. It will be interesting to see how far the Aptera can coast before it entirely stops.
