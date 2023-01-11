Lexus Updates RC Lineup for 2023, Prices Start at $45,470

Lexus has updated the RC and RC F for the 2023 model year with all the major changes on the inside. The RC and RC F have a new interior adorned with a 10.3-inch touchscreen multimedia system, as well as updated instrument panels, glove box, and side registers.
Lexus launched the RC coupe and the RC F performance coupe in 2014, which means the coupe has grown a little long in the tooth. The Japanese luxury carmaker is not yet ready to replace the aging duo, but this doesn’t mean it plans to neglect it altogether. For the 2023 model year, the Lexus RC and RC F receive a mild update, with the biggest change being on the inside. The luxury coupe also introduces new colors, appearance packages, and minor tweaks, not to mention a $1,500 price bump.
The standard RC coupe continues to be available as RC 300 and RC 350, both in RWD and AWD variants. The RC 300 counts on a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine delivering 241 horsepower to the rear wheels via an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift automatic transmission. The RC 300 AWD pairs a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine with a six-speed automatic transmission.
The same engine delivers 311 horsepower thanks to a dual direct and port fuel injection in the RC 350 and RC 350 AWD. The former relies on an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift transmission, while the AWD version features a six-speed automatic transmission.
The F Sport trim of the RC 350 also offers an optional Torsen limited-slip rear differential to help maximize drivers’ ability to power out of corners. New for the 2023 model year, an exclusive F Sport Special Appearance Package is available with a bi-tone exterior color combination, including an optional Incognito body color paired with an Obsidian roof/hood and 19” dark-finish Enkei alloy wheels.
The Lexus RC F continues in 2023 with GT3-inspired looks and a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 producing 472 horsepower. This impressive powerplant pairs with an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift transmission with downshift rev-matching. The current RC F Track Edition will continue in 2023, but will feature the new optional Incognito body color, as well as new Hitachi shocks. As before, an RC F Carbon Package will be offered for the 2023 model year.
As nice as all these modest updates are, they are obscured by the modifications to the infotainment system. The new touchscreen, in particular, will make future RC owners very happy, considering that the touchpad interface hasn’t made many fans along the way. Standard, an 8-inch screen is offered on the RC and RC F models, although a bigger 10.3-inch screen will also be available to order.
Pricing for the 2023 Lexus RC starts at $45,470 for the rear-wheel drive RC 300, which is $1,500 more expensive than the 2022 equivalent. The RC 350 starts at $48,400, whereas the sporty RC F will set you back $67,845. If you’re a true Lexus fan, you can opt for the RC F Track Edition, which is considerably more expensive at $100,720.
