Lexus RX F-Sport With Rowen Body Kit Has Quad Exhaust

 
28 Feb 2017
by
We're still not sure about the way Lexus stacks the exhaust on its performance models, but even the tuners are running with the idea. Here's an RX F-Sport that took the "sport" a little too seriously with the help of Rowen.
The company is well known for making titanium exhaust systems with blue tips, but it refrained from going all-out with this project because it's go to be a bit more low-key. Instead, the system they installed looks like it's been stolen from the GS F sports sedan.

Even though many Lexus models have become enjoyable to drive, culminating with the excellent new LC 500 sportscar flagship, the RX is not a BMW X6 competitor. We want to say that there aren't any turbo engines, but that's not true. Depending on the market, you can have it with a 2.0-liter turbo.

Rowen says that this is the 450h model, making the transformation even more bewitching. But the company says all these parts have already been tried on a RX 200t and there's an exhaust system ready for that one too. Mind you, the factory body kit did a lot of the work here, but many bits have been tweaked.

For example, the front sports a large piece of trim that attached to the bottom of the bumper. We'd call it a diffuser, but it's about as aerodynamic as a brick.

In the Japanese tuning tradition of placing fragile parts low down on the car, the RX 450h has eight LED elements at the bottom of the bumper. The side is subtle by comparison to something like a Lumma BMW X6, but you still get side skirts and wheels with oversized chrome centers.

Meanwhile, the back end sports the obligatory diffuser every tuned luxury crossover needs. You know... for track days.

Pricing information will become available at a later date. But for now, enjoy the photos we've gathered from the official photo shoot and the Rowen body kit's debut at the Nagoya Auto Trend 2017.
Rowen Japan body kit Lexus RX 450h
 
