Lexus LC Now Available To Order In The UK, Pricing Starts From £76,595

 
15 Feb 2017
Previewed by the LF-LC Concept in 2012, the production-ready Lexus LC made its debut last January at the Detroit Auto Show. In the meantime, the LC 500h also arrived on the scene. Now, though, the time has come to talk pricing.
Slated to go on sale for the 2018 model year in the U.S., Lexus’ luxed-up fastback coupe holds a price of £76,595 in the United Kingdom. That’s not much for what is, at its core, an alternative to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe. It should be noted that the advertised price applies to both the LC 500 and the LC 500h model.

Its German competitor doesn’t have a hybrid variant to compare, but the LC 500 has a rival in the guise of the S500 Coupe. At £100,940, the Mercedes is significantly more sky-high than the Japanese interloper.

As far as performance is concerned, the Merc features a twin-turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 with 455 PS and 700 Nm, whereas the Lexus is a more conventional affair. Under the long, sexy hood, you will find a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 that develops 477 PS and 540 Nm. At the end of the day, it’s crystal clear these two are very different animals.

The LC 500h, by comparison, employs a hybrid system and a 3.5-liter Atkinson-cycle V6. Lexus advertises total system output at 354 horsepower, 59 of those coming courtesy of the electric motor tasked with propulsion. There’s another electric motor hiding under the sheet metal, and its roles are that of a starter, generator, and engine speed control.

Standard features include LED headlights and taillights, Lexus Premium Navigation, a 12-speaker audio system, semi-aniline leather seats, 10-way heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic roof, and so forth. In the United Kingdom, the LC 500 and LC 500h can be furthered by only five optional extras. These are a Mark Levinson 13-speaker boombox, a color head-up display, metallic paint, and two go-faster packages named “Sport” and “Sport+.”

Beyond the exceptional pricing strategy and the lavish selection of standard equipment, the Lexus LC has another trick up its sleeve: its bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful design.
