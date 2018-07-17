Lexus Discounts LC By $5,000 to Move Piling Stock

Duking it out with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and BMW 8 Series Coupe, the Lexus LC is an interesting alternative to this segment of the luxobarge market. And at $92,995 including destination for the 500 and $97,505 for the 500h, the Luxury Coupe also happens to be better value for money than the German rivals.
The thing is, Lexus is having trouble selling the LC in the United States. From the 419 and 423 examples sold in May and June of 2017, the automaker managed to move 154 and 161 units in May and June of 2018. That’s not great if you’re a salesman with a target to hit, but on the other hand, it is great to the customer.
Cars Direct highlights that Lexus offers dealer incentives worth as much as $5,000 until the end of July 2018 on the LC, for every version of the luxury Coupe. Lowering the price by up to $5,000 isn’t a bad proposal, more so when you remember that Lexus offers discounts of up to $4,000 toward leases.
“This is the first such offer that we've seen since the vehicle's launch back in 2017,” reports the motoring publication. “Like most offers of this type, dealers have full discretion on whether or not to pass the savings along to buyers.”
Through June 2018, Lexus sold 1,016 examples of the LC in this part of the world while sales of the RX exceeded 50,000 during the six-month period. On that note, what did Lexus do wrong with the LC for these poor results?
First of all, the 5.0-liter V8 in the 500 might be more powerful than the engine in the RC F. But on the other hand, it’s no match to the 600-plus horsepower S63, S65, and M8. Then there’s the 500h, which features a 3.5-liter V6 of humble origin if you look into the family tree of the 8GR-FXS.
The lack of all-wheel drive might be another drawback considering what the competition has at its disposal, but at the end of the day, there’s no mistaking that Lexus might have done the LC a lot better if it had more experience in this segment. Oh well, better luck next time!
