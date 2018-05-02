Lexus to Fight Customer Perception of Hybrids with "Fast as h" Campaign

The main reason behind the absence of widespread adoption of electric cars is the lack of charging infrastructure, coupled perhaps with the so-called range anxiety. In the case of hybrids, the only thing preventing bigger sales is perception.

Toyota



Years of making Prius-related jokes have taken their toll. In an attempt to shake this perception from the minds of potential buyers, Lexus will be launching this week a new marketing campaign called Fast as h, meant to show how good it is to own a hybrid.



The campaign will comprise a new TV spot which will air during network and cable sports events, during late night shows and cable programming. The spot will be supported by the deployment of digital and social campaigns, print ads and even a Times Square digital billboard.



“We use Lexus’ legendary craftsmanship to engineer high-performance hybrids, and we now offer them at a comparable price to gas models,” said Lexus vice president of marketing Cooper Ericksen.



“Not just for the eco-conscious, Lexus hybrids offer performance, luxury and the added benefits of hybrid.”



In 2017, the total number of cars sold on the U.S. market was of 17.23 million units. Only a fraction of that were hybrid cars.



