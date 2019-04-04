Let’s Hear Some More About Lincoln Aviator’s Sound System

Ever since it was getting ready to reveal the 2020 Lincoln Aviator at the end of last year, Ford has been trying to create an image of high-class luxury around the model, including by creating ties between the SUV and symphonic music.

This week, sound in the Aviator is once again the talk of the day at Ford. Not sound precisely, but the way in which it “ensures the listening experience is optimized in every seat” thanks to the use of the new Revel Ultima 3D sound system.



Fitted with no less than 28 speakers, the system can be commanded via a control slider in the center stack, allowing for the interior to be bathed in sound.



Three listening modes are available, stereo, audience and on-stage, but it is the immersion control slider that turns the “Aviator cabin into a true concert hall for the road.”



“With this new system, the listening experience is immersive and designed around the client no matter where they’re seated in the Aviator,” said Joe Kafati, multimedia supervisor at Lincoln.



”Our engineers obsessed over the interior quietness and sound quality in the vehicle, just like all other aspects to truly transform Aviator into a sanctuary on the road.”



It’s not long until customers can experience the full power of the Revel system Ford praises so much. But because the Aviator is supposed to be the latest reinterpretation of Lincoln's luxury SUVs, the sound system is only the icing on the cake.



The SUV will be available with only two powertrains, one gasoline and one hybrid. The former is a 3.0-liter V6 engine paired to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission, and the latter combines the same engine to an electric drive. Together, the power plants develop 450 horsepower and 600 lb.-ft. of torque.



