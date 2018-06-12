autoevolution
 

Learn the Difference Between a NASCAR Camaro ZL1 and a NASCAR Silverado

12 Jun 2018, 14:28 UTC ·
by
We are curious people by nature, and we do have a lot of dumb questions to ask. We must admit though that there are some that are a lot more curious than us and ask questionsthat we probably never would have dreamed of.
For instance, how does a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 compare to a Chevrolet Silverado? And not just any ZL1 and Silverado, but NASCAR-going ones.

Common sense would tell you that comparing the two is like comparing apples and oranges. First, one’s a pony car, the other a truck. Totally different markets, 

As a result, in NASCAR too one competes in the Cup Series, while the other races in the Truck Series. But what does common sense know?

Spork Marketing, the group that brought us useful information like how many easter eggs fit in a truck have devised, together with OEM parts supplier GMPartsCenter, an infographic that shows how much common sense is wrong.

First, both cars use V8s, and both are fitted with a 4-speed manual transmissions. The power output is, true, different, but not by as much as to render one much better than the other- 725-850 horsepower for the Camaro, 650-700 for the Silverado (variation in power are given by track requirements).

The two cars even weigh about the same, the pony being just 100 pounds lighter than the truck.

In the image above you can find the infographic put together by Spork detailing the similarities between the two machines.

“The truth is the two vehicles aren't much different from one another,” said GMPartsCenter when presenting the comparison.

“NASCAR has been around since 1948, but NASCAR Truck Racing wasn't even an idea until the 1980s, and the Truck Cup Series wasn't started until 1995. Maybe the truck series will grow in popularity, and the Chevy trucks will continue to grow in power and performance.“
