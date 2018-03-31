How Many Easter Eggs Fit in a Truck?

autoevolution
Easter is here, complete with eggs, bunnys an out-of-control Chinese space station. And while some are out trying to spot the lab as it comes falling from the sky, or hoping to find Easter eggs hidden in trees, others have much more important things to do.
Last week, aftermarket specialist Throttle Down Kustoms (TDK) and Spork Marketing showed us how a 2018 Ford F-250 can hold 433 pots of gold, if it needed to. Since nobody is rich enough to have that much precious yellow metal to carry around in a truck, a more down-to-Earth approach to hauling capacity was needed.

So, we have the guys at Spork Marketing again, this time partnering with Royalty Core, designer and builder of truck grilles, to show us how many hard boiled Easter eggs can fit into ¾-ton trucks. In case you were wondering.

The contenders for this unlikely competition are pretty much the same as the ones that entered last week’s gold pot competition: Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD, Ford F-250, GMC Sierra 2500 HD, Ram 2500 and Nissan Titan XD.

None of the two companies involved in this monumental research had the required number of eggs to proceed with the testing, so a mathematical formula had to be imagined. And it all starts with a died U.S. large egg, weighing 57 grams. And the formula goes a bit like this.

The egg’s density is 1.03 grams/cm3, so the egg is about 56 cm3 (3.4 cubic inch) in volume. To account for the empty space around each egg, the volume was rounded to 3.75 inches. The volume of a truck bed is then converted to cubic inches and divided by 3.75, resulting in an egg count.

And the winner is, again, the Ford F-250.

The monster can carry 29,952 eggs. Runner ups are the Chevolet Silverado 2500 HD and GMC Sierra 2500 HD, with 28,109 eggs each. Nissan Titan XD and Ram 2500 come in last, with 27,187 and 26,726 egg, respectively.
